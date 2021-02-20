Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading Up 11.6%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was up 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 9,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

