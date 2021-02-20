Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “
Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Talos Energy Company Profile
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
