Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

