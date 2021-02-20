TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.06 ($29.48).

TEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

TEG traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching €24.14 ($28.40). The company had a trading volume of 368,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1 year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.24.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.