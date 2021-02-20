T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Boosted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

