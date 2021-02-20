Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $1.11. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 30,895,829 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.