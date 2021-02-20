Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.91. 840,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,506,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.