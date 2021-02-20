Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.15.

Shares of SNPS opened at $268.07 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

