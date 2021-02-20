Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Altice USA worth $35,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Altice USA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after acquiring an additional 720,171 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after acquiring an additional 199,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 33.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,934,000 after acquiring an additional 553,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,716,000 over the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.69.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.