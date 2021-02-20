Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $43,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.