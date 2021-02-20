Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,372,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $39,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

