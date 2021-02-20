Swiss National Bank Has $52.81 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $52,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $92.24 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

