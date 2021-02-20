Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Advance Auto Parts worth $41,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $165.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

