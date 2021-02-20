Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,022 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $51,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,151 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 598,756 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 416,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 333,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.12 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

