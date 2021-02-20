Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $46,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

