Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BIOVF stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

