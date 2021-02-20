Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,699,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.61 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

