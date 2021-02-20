Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

