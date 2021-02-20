Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.52. 2,878,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,337,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

