SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 23,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 881,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $526.40 million, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

