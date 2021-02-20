Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.07.

SUM stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

