Summit Insights Reiterates Hold Rating for Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Summit Insights reissued their hold rating on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VG. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of VG opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

