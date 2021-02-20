Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $55.13 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $393.75 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,466 shares of company stock worth $96,455,299. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

