Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 202,811 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,811 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $57,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

