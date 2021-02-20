Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $51,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 272,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 254,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 205,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 199,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $121.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

