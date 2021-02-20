Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

