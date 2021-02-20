Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 35.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

