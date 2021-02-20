Streamr Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.17 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $86.17 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00770528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.04580770 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

