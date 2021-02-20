Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAUHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Straumann alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. Straumann has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.