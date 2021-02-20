Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) Director Bruce Kenway Sells 100,000 Shares

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) Director Bruce Kenway sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,405.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. Strategic Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.80.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

