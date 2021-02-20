Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 2,875 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 162,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,094,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $239,433,000 after acquiring an additional 96,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

NYSE V opened at $204.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.