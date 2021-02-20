Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

USB opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

