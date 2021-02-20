Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 309.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 151.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $781.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $822.87 and its 200-day moving average is $554.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

