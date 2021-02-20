Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after buying an additional 127,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.