Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

SRX opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.16. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

