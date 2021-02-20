STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $178.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.15 million to $181.20 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $700.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.55 million to $702.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $726.82 million, with estimates ranging from $679.79 million to $756.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 1,213,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.