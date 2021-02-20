Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 745,226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 718,852 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 572,188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

