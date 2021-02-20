Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.38 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $103,095,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Unilever by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,191 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

