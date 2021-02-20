Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $397,386,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

BA stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

