Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,493,000 after purchasing an additional 674,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE CVX opened at $95.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

