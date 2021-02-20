Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,722 shares of company stock worth $18,918,753. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

FIBK stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

