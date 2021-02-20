Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 351,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 932,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

