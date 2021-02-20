Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,174 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

