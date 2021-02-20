Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
GMTX opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. FS Development has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
About FS Development
