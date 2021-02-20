Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GMTX opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. FS Development has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Get FS Development alerts:

About FS Development

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.