Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 340,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Stericycle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 651,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Stericycle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 279,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.17 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.