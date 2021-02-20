Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

SCL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,475. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

