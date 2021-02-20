State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,300 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Proto Labs worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 39.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $174.57 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

