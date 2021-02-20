State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

