State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,120 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

