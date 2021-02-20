State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,610 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Schneider National worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

SNDR opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

