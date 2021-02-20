State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,902 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IART shares. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

